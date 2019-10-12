4,434 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,603,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 3,011,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,627,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,055,000 after buying an additional 792,373 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 698,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,386,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,805. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $62.94.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.