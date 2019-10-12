4,535 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4,370.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 1,117.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,820,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,440,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.08. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $129.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

