46,151 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Comcast accounts for 2.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Comcast by 89.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $305,744,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 2,903,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,185,189. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

