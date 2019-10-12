$56.11 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $56.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.44 million to $56.78 million. Materialise posted sales of $54.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $222.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.76 million to $223.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $250.82 million, with estimates ranging from $249.63 million to $252.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Materialise had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $55.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Materialise by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.14. Materialise has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $944.41 million, a P/E ratio of 257.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

