572 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,801,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,156,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 484,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $13.55 on Friday, hitting $433.93. 24,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,476. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $487.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.60.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

