$594.56 Million in Sales Expected for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce sales of $594.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $588.91 million to $605.69 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $580.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 540,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 750 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

