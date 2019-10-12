$81.90 Million in Sales Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to post sales of $81.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.90 million and the lowest is $80.10 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year sales of $340.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $343.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $356.17 million, with estimates ranging from $350.08 million to $360.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEI. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of PEI opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,171.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 44.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter worth $218,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at $1,235,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

