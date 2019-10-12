ABB (NYSE:ABB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.09.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in ABB by 461.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ABB by 250.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

