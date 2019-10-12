Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $14.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,223.04. 657,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,880. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,204.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $824.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.