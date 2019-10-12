Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $25 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. 195,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,964. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.