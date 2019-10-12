Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,525. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $353.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

