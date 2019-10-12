Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,887 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

XOM stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 380,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

