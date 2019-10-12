Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 739 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 181,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,712 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $8,636,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $116.82. 156,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

