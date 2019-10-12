Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.02 on Friday, reaching $297.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,379,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721,328. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

