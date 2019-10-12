Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Receives $2.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXAS shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ AXAS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 57,277.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,993,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 44.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 160,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.