AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ACIU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in AC Immune by 625.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in AC Immune in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AC Immune by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 1,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,582. AC Immune has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. AC Immune had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

