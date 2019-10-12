AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 30th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AC Immune by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.06. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIU. BidaskClub downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AC Immune presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

