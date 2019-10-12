Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $787.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.70 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $760.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

In other news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,869,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,754 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $83,531,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 89.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,620,000 after buying an additional 782,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,004,000 after buying an additional 156,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,142,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

