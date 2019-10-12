Accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Accesso Technology Group from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 815 ($10.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.12 million and a PE ratio of -156.73. Accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 498.40 ($6.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 884.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 840.72.

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

