ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACCYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ACCOR S A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised ACCOR S A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACCOR S A/S from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ACCYY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 160,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,871. ACCOR S A/S has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

ACCOR S A/S Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

