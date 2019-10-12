Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $26.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 5,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 733,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 104,199 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

