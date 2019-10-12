Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54, 2,470,913 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 387% from the average session volume of 507,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADMP. B. Riley raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 205.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 495,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

