Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $353.26

Shares of Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $353.26 and traded as low as $320.26. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 23,751 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 353.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 million and a P/E ratio of 41.92.

Adept Technology Group Company Profile (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

