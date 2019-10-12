ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADTN. MKM Partners cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.24. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.95 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ADTRAN by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in ADTRAN by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.