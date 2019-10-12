Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.60

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and traded as low as $39.01. Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 4,375 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.62.

About Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

