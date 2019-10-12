AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.16. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

