Aegeus (AEG) Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Aegeus coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. Over the last week, Aegeus has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Aegeus has a market cap of $32,386.00 and $2,302.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00207459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.01025487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087580 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aegeus Coin Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 40,739,203 coins and its circulating supply is 36,214,277 coins. Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io.

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

