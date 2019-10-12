AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,712 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.11% of AGCO worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth $3,837,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth $373,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 127.8% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 128.0% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 447,317 shares in the company, valued at $34,506,033.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,483,768. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

