AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the August 30th total of 181,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

