AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Up 24.7% in September

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,640,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 30th total of 12,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 74.2% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

