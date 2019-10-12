AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & BIO-TECHNE (NYSE:TECH) Head to Head Survey

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech N/A -219.87% -68.60% BIO-TECHNE 13.45% 13.20% 7.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and BIO-TECHNE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $370,000.00 4.98 -$9.81 million N/A N/A BIO-TECHNE $714.01 million 10.66 $96.07 million $3.80 52.88

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AIM ImmunoTech and BIO-TECHNE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-TECHNE 0 2 4 0 2.67

BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $206.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given BIO-TECHNE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIO-TECHNE is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. AIM ImmunoTech does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats AIM ImmunoTech on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, and cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

