Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.79.

AC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

In related news, Director Calin Rovinescu sold 661,049 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$29,563,499.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,376,709.12. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 1,511 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.71, for a total transaction of C$66,045.81. Insiders sold 997,828 shares of company stock worth $44,298,502 over the last three months.

Air Canada stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,360. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Air Canada has a one year low of C$22.57 and a one year high of C$47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.97.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.