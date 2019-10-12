Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 494,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,985,000 after acquiring an additional 70,345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APD opened at $217.29 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

