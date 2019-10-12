Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €156.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AIR. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €134.75 ($156.69).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock traded up €0.96 ($1.12) on Friday, reaching €118.88 ($138.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €121.66. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.