Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 1.17

News stories about Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Akamai Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology infrastructure company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Akamai Technologies’ ranking:

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 864,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. B. Riley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,864 shares of company stock valued at $868,021 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.