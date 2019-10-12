Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akazoo an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Akazoo in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Akazoo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Akazoo stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Akazoo has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

