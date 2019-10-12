Akroma Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $6,393.00 and $7.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.72 or 0.02215599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

