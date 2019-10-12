Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 30th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGI opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 0.19. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

