Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE ALRS opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Alerus Finl Cp has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

