Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.18 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of AXU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,364. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

