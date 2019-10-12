Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Alfa Financial Software to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 163 ($2.13) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Shares of LON ALFA opened at GBX 88.40 ($1.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.18. Alfa Financial Software has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 171 ($2.23).

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.