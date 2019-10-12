Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Position Cut by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Bancshares comprises 3.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 83,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 812.3% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 83,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 74,036 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

In related news, Director David B. Moulton sold 2,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,281.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 7,056 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $236,728.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,576. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABTX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. 17,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,679. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $717.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.39. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 22.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

