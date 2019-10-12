Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Position Reduced by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,167,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,141,000 after purchasing an additional 726,688 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,986,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,761,000 after purchasing an additional 676,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 42.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,042,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 1,665.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,570,000 after purchasing an additional 463,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Shares of AGN opened at $169.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $192.69.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

