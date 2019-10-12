Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,406 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADS opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $116.68 and a twelve month high of $223.76.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

