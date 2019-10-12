Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

AOSL stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $111.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

