Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 32.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded up $6.78 on Friday, hitting $1,215.45. 1,147,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,870. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $824.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,171.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.