Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $15.53 on Friday, hitting $1,225.00. 361,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,059. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,206.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

