Alpine Group USVI LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22,933.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

XBI traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.15. 439,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

