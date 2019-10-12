Alpine Group USVI LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,042,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,996,000 after buying an additional 116,642 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

ROL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 54,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,721. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

