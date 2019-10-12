Alpine Group USVI LLC Invests $263,000 in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in United States Cellular by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in United States Cellular by 986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. 9,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,566. United States Cellular Corp has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 17,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $632,003.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $574,774.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,714.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

